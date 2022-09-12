How Bullet Proof Car Saved Ifeanyi Ubah From Gunmen Attack – Aide

The Anambra State Police Command has confirmed the Sunday attack by gunmen on Senator Ifeanyi Ubah representing Anambra South Senatorial District.

Concise News learnt that the incident which claimed lots of lives happened in Enugwu Ukwu community, Njikoka Local Government Area of the state.

Luckily, Uv=bah escaped the attack without any scrtch.

The incident was confirmed by DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Anambra.

He said that the Commissioner of Police, Mr Echeng Echeng had already led operatives to the scene of the attack around Nkwo Enugwu Ukwu market area.

The PPRO said though details of the incident were still sketchy, operatives were on ground while the situation was being monitored.

He said that further details would be communicated to the public. Gov. Chukwuma Soludo of the state has condemned in strong terms, the attack on Ubah’s convoy.

Meanwhile, Mr Kameh Ogbonna, media assistant to Ubah, had in a statement said the senator was able to escape the terror because of the bullet proof vehicle he was riding in.

“If not for the bullet proof jeep the senator was riding in, he would have been dead by now.

“We were passing Enugwu Ukwu junction when they hit us from all sides and as I speak with you Obum, the special aide to the senator is dead.

“About seven security operatives were hit by the assassins bullet,” he said.