How Buhari Govt Is Fixing Security Architecture – Osinbajo

*VP interacts with APC delegates in Anambra, Enugu

*Soludo to Vice President: You are leading well, acting excellently

*VP joins APC leaders, other 2023 aspirants in Lagos meeting

In addition to implementing socio-economic measures for the benefit of the Nigerian people and national development, the Buhari administration has taken important steps to re-engineer the country’s security architecture, and the fruits of that are imminent, according to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN.

Prof. Osinbajo stated this on Friday in Awka, Anambra State while speaking with delegates of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in continuation of his engagements with APC delegates and stakeholders across the country.

The Vice President, who also visited Enugu State yesterday right after Anambra, has so far visited several other states, including Oyo, Ondo, Ogun, Edo, Delta, Taraba and Adamawa before now.

Speaking earlier in the Southeast States, the VP assured that with the “re-engineering of the security architecture, with the view to be more effective on the ground, we will begin to see the fruits of that, especially with the acquisition of more platforms – mobile platforms, air platforms, and, of course, technology, that will be useful in resolving some of these problems.”

On arrival at the Anambra International Cargo Airport, the Vice President was received by the State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo; Deputy Governor, Dr. Onyeka Ibezim; and other senior state government officials, including Anambra State House of Assembly Speaker, Rt. Honourable Uche Okafor, and APC stakeholders in the state led by the State Chairman, Sir Basil Ejidike.

Stressing the need to enhance the security apparatus in the country, Prof. Osinbajo stated ways to improve the capacity and capabilities of the Nigerian military, adding that “technology would be useful and deployed to resolve the problem of insecurity.”

Responding to questions from delegates, the VP restated his experience in government, noting that “after serving as Vice President and being exposed to several aspects of governance by President Muhammadu Buhari, I know that God made this possible so that I would serve the people as President.”

During the courtesy visit to the Anambra State Governor, the VP also spoke on other issues, including measures being taken by government to improve the country’s power sector.

Applauding Governor Soludo for his wealth of experience, the VP said the governor has been a friend for many years, adding “I’ve sought Prof. Soludo’s advice well before he became one of the members of the Presidential Economic Advisory Council.

Prof. Osinbajo further said, “We are looking forward to working with you; and I believe that all will be well with our country and Anambra State. Everyone is looking to Anambra state; this is one of the major hubs of industry, especially small businesses; and a place where we expect to see very significant contributions to national economy.”

Governor Soludo, who expressed excitement and hope of a cordial working relationship with the Vice President, said he was most delighted to welcome Prof. Osinbajo to Anambra State, adding that the VP has been instrumental in promoting MSMEs and youth development.

“You have been to Anambra severally, but the one that I was part of, in receiving you, and the one dear to my heart, was when you came to commission the shoe factory (at Ogbunike)

“Our government is about promoting made in Anambra, made in Nigeria (products). You came to empower us with that, with the MSMEs and thousands of youths and the less privileged in that particular industry.

Prof. Soludo also commended the VP for his efforts in government and for steering the National Economic Council, as its chairman, noting that NEC “coordinates all economic agenda of the 36 states of this country.”

“And in that capacity, I must state that Mr Vice President, also coordinating several of the special intervention programmes of the Federal Government, has been leading us well. In various areas and capacities where he has been assigned to do that, he has acted excellently,” he added.

Governor Soludo noted that all the progressives should come together to build a better Nigeria and make it work, “because we believe that if all the 36 states of the Federation work, Nigeria works.”

At his meetings with delegates in Anambra and Enugu, the VP received very favourable responses as he engaged in question-and-answer sessions, allowing for interaction and feedback from the APC delegates and stakeholders in all the States he has visited so far.

In Anambra State, the party Chairman, Sir Ejidike, while commending the way and manner the VP is widely consulting ahead of the APC Presidential Primaries later this month, observed that he was the very first Presidential aspirant to consult in the State.

In Enugu State the VP made a stop at the Southeast Zonal Office of the APC, accompanied by the State Chairman, Hon. Ugochukwu Agballa, and other party stalwarts.

After his visits to Anambra and Enugu States, the Vice President proceeded to Lagos State, where he attended the Southwest APC Elders’ meeting with other aspirants from the zone. The meeting was co-convened by the first Chairman of the APC, Chief Bisi Akande, and a former Governor of Ogun State, Chief Segun Osoba.