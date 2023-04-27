How Adeboye Predicted My Emergence As Osun Gov – Adeleke

Governor Ademola Adeleke has revealed how his emergence as Governor of Osun State was predicted by the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye.

Adeleke spoke at the Jennifer Etuh Medical and Skills Acquisition Centre in Osun.

He said, “Pastor Adeboye anointed me in 2018, and said that I would be the next governor of Osun State. I have faith in his declaration. After I was cheated in 2018, I went back to school to prepare. I returned in 2022. The prophecy of Baba Adeboye started manifesting.

“Since I took over as the governor of the state, I have rolled out several initiatives. Part of it is Imole Medical Outreach. A leader must have the fear of God; I have the fear of God; that is why I am paying backlog of salaries that they owe pensioners and workers. A leader must do what is right for the people.