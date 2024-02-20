How 50 Cent Flogged, Chased Psquare from Backstage – Eedris Abdulkareem

In a recent episode of The Honest Bunch Podcast, Nigerian singer Eedris Abdulkareem made startling claims regarding an incident involving American rapper 50 Cent and Nigerian artists, including P-Square, during a concert organized by Nigerian Breweries in 2004.

Abdulkareem asserted that on the first day of the concert held at Tafawa Balewa Square in Lagos, 50 Cent and his entourage purportedly “flogged and chased” several Nigerian artists, including the popular duo P-Square, away from the backstage area.

According to Abdulkareem, when 50 Cent’s security personnel approached him to vacate the backstage, he staunchly refused, escalating tensions between himself and the American rapper’s team.

The singer recounted that it took the intervention of one of the event organizers to prevent a potential altercation between him and the Americans, averting a potentially volatile situation.

He said, “For the plane saga, it was the second day. A day before that time, we were at TBS at the backstage and when 50 Cent and his crew came backstage, they chased and flogged every Nigerian out of the backstage including P-Square.

“I just dey boil for where I dey. I was waiting for them to come and chase me. So, they finally came. When they came they asked me to leave that 50 Cent was coming. I said, ‘So what? Please, get the f*ck out of my face.’ They went to report me to one of the organisers and he told them to leave me alone. Na there the wahala for start, so they escaped that night.”