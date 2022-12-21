Hoodlums Attack Police Patrol In Kogi, Kill Two Cops

The Kogi State Police Command has said that hoodlums have attacked a police patrol team along Agbaja Road, Lokoja.

It said te hoodlums emerged from the bush and attacked the team when they arrived for their routine patrol.

Two personnel were lost during the gun duel with the hoodlums as they fled before the re-enforcement team arrived.

The Commissioner of Police, Kogi State Police Command, CP Akeem A. Yusuf, immediately deployed a team of tactical operatives to the area while trailing the hoodlums to apprehend and bring them to book.

He further directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Investigation to commence investigation into the incident.

The then urged people of the area to assist the Police with credible information on the identity of the hoodlums to enable the Command to curtail their act of criminality.