Hoodlums Attack Lagos Police Station

A police station in the Ipaja area of Lagos State was on Monday morning attacked by over 100 suspected hoodlums. The assailants, reportedly reacting to a police crackdown on motorcycle riders, known locally as Okada riders, initiated the attack.

Eyewitnesses described scenes of chaos as gunfire was exchanged, causing widespread panic and sending passersby running for cover. Despite the intensity of the confrontation, police officers successfully repelled the attackers.

Lagos State police spokesman Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed to Channels Television that the attackers were indeed Okada riders retaliating against recent police enforcement measures. He commended the officers for their effective response in quelling the assault.

In a statement he signed, Hundeyin said, “Officers of Ipaja Police Division have successfully repelled an early morning attack on their division by motorcycle operators.

“The attack came after police officers commenced the day’s enforcement of the existing ban on motorcycles in Lagos State. The attackers, who came in their hundreds, stormed the station with dangerous weapons, shooting at the officers and attempting to overrun the station.

“While officers and men of the division held their ground, reinforcement came from the Area Command and the Rapid Response Squad (RRS). Two of the attackers were fatally injured during the attack.

“However, this did not deter the officers from accomplishing their mandate as over two hundred motorcycles were impounded and some of the attackers arrested, with one locally made firearm retrieved.

“The Lagos State Police Command will not be cowed into abdicating its responsibilities of enforcement of all duly passed laws and maintenance of law and order within the society.”