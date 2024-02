Hojlund Makes History as Man United Hold Off Luton

Rasmus Hojlund made Premier League history as the Manchester United striker’s double ensured his side survived a scare from lowly Luton in their 2-1 win yesterday.

Hojlund became the youngest player to score in six consecutive Premier League games after netting twice in the first seven minutes at Kenilworth Road.

At 21 years 14 days old, Hojlund surpassed Newcastle midfielder Joe Willock’s previous record set when he was 21 years 272 days old.

Ruud van Nistelrooy scored in 10 successive United top-flight outings in 2003 before Leicester’s Jamie Vardy beat his Premier league record with 11 in a row in 2015. After failing to score in his first 14 Premier League appearances following his August move from Atalanta, Hojlund has scored eight times in his last eight games in all competitions.

Hojlund’s brace should have put United in complete control, but Luton fought back impressively as Carlton Morris quickly reduced the deficit.

Erik ten Hag’s side were under siege for spells and wasted several chances to kill off fourth-bottom Luton in a tense finale.

Sixth placed United’s fourth consecutive league victory moved them within five points of fourth placed Aston Villa in the race to qualify for next season’s Champions League. For long periods during a difficult season, that target has seemed beyond United, but Hojlund’s prolific form has given them renewed hope.

With just 37 seconds gone, Hojlund intercepted Amari’i Bell’s dreadful back pass, rounded keeper Thomas Kaminski and slotted into the empty net.

United’s fastest league goal this season was followed by Hojlund’s second in the seventh minute.

When Alejandro Garnacho smashed a volley towards goal from a United corner, the strike hit Hojlund’s chest and deflected into the net.

Kaminski saved well from Marcus Rashford, who curled narrowly wide moments later as United looked set to run riot. But Morris gave Luton an unexpected lifeline in the 14th minute when the burly striker headed in from close-range after Tahith Chong’s shot deflected into his path.

