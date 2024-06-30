Hisbah Seizes 142 Cartons Of Alcohol In Katsina

The Katsina State Hisbah Board has seized about 142 cartons of alcohol intended for delivery to Daura Local Government Area of the state.

The state Hisbah Commander, Dr Aminu Usman, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Katsina on Saturday.

According to Usman, the alcohol was seized on Monday during a city-wide patrol “to eradicate immoral behaviours and indiscipline”.

The Hisbah commander explained that the operation led to the interception of the vehicle carrying the cartons of alcohol along the state’s ring road.

“This task was supervised by Malam Nafi’u Ma’azu-Akilu, who ensured the items were transported to the board’s headquarters for further investigation.

“In a related development, the board also arraigned two women, for the fourth time, on charges of loitering and immoral conduct.

Usman said that despite previous warnings and counselling, the girls failed to reform their behaviour, leading to their arraignment before a Sharia Court.

According to him, the girls pleaded guilty and were ordered to be remanded in the correctional facility until Thursday for further trial.

He called on parents, teachers, and community leaders to intensify efforts at instilling discipline and good morals among the youths.

The commander also appealed to them to continue to support the board in maintaining good morals to restore values in their communities.

NAN.