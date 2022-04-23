His 52-year Reign Remarkable, Buhari Mourns Alaafin Of Oyo

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the Government and people of Oyo State on the passing of the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III.

Buhari described the late Monarch’s 52-year reign as remarkable in many ways, saying it covered major historic transitions in the country, and witnessed transformations in his domain.

Buhari said, “Most significant was the emphasis he placed on human development, encouraging learning as a culture and formal education as a necessity, while also promoting values of peace and stability.

“I cannot but note his numerous participations in national meetings and conferences to shape the future of the country, and the living words of wisdom he shared at every opportunity on unity and people-focused governance.

“I extend my condolences to the Oyo State Traditional Council, Oba Lamidi’s family, friends, and associates, including in sports where he left another footprint.

“I pray that the Almighty God will receive his soul, and comfort the family he left behind.”