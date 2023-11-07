Hilda Baci Reacts as Alan Fisher Snatches Longest Cooking Marathon Record

Chef Hilda Baci has reacted after Alan Fisher, an Irish chef based in Japan, shattered not one but two Guinness World Records for the longest cooking marathon by an individual. The achievement, announced by GWR on its website, showcased Fisher’s dedication to his craft.

Fisher’s remarkable culinary journey unfolded as he cooked continuously for an astonishing 119 hours and 57 minutes, surpassing the prior record of 93 hours and 11 minutes set earlier this year by Hilda Baci. In addition to this record, Fisher also secured the title for the longest baking marathon, where he baked for an astounding 47 hours and 21 minutes, outperforming the former record of 31 hours and 16 minutes.

What made the feat even more astounding was that Fisher undertook both record attempts consecutively, spending over 160 hours straight in the kitchen. His relentless determination and passion for cooking were on full display.

Reacting after being dethroned, Hilda Baci shared on X, “I’m so happy to have held a record so prestigious and profound I will forever be honored and grateful for all the love and support.”