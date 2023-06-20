Hilda Baci Celebrates Guinness World Record For Longest Cooking Marathon

Unveiling the Guinness World Records Certificate: A Moment of Triumph

Hilda Baci, a talented Nigerian chef, couldn’t contain her excitement as she revealed her Guinness World Records certificate to her dedicated fans. Hilda made headlines worldwide by securing the record for the longest cooking marathon (individual), showcasing her culinary prowess with an impressive time of 93 hours and 11 minutes. Her remarkable achievement was witnessed by countless people globally through her live-streamed efforts.

A Marathon with Unwavering Support

Hilda Baci’s journey to the Guinness World Records was not a solitary one. Throughout her marathon, she received overwhelming support from both virtual viewers and in-person well-wishers. Crowds of people lined up to encourage her, providing a tangible display of admiration and motivation. The inspiring nature of Hilda’s record attempt prompted a surge of applications from individuals eager to replicate her success, a testament to her impact on aspiring chefs worldwide.

Tears of Joy and Official Recognition

The news of Hilda’s successful record attempt brought tears of joy to her eyes. She shared this emotional moment with her devoted army of fans through an Instagram story, expressing her gratitude for their unwavering support. In a subsequent update, Hilda excitedly unboxed her official Guinness World Records certificate, sharing the special moment with her followers. As she held up the folder adorned with the tagline “Officially Amazing,” she reveled in the acknowledgment of her extraordinary feat.