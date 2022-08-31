He’s Fighting For Nigeria’s Soul, Jonathan Hails Kukah @70

Former president Goodluck Jonathan has hailed the Catholic Bishop of the Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Kukah, on his 70th birthday.

Jonathan said Kukah had been working to see that Nigeria reclaimed its soul, reform its politics and make life better for the populace.

He prayed that God grants him longer life and good health to carry on with his crusade.

Jonathan wrote on Facebook, “I joined many Nigerians, friends and well-wishers of Most Rev. Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah, the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto to celebrate him in Abuja on the occasion of his 70th birthday.

“Bishop Kukah comes from a long tradition of productively engaging the Nigerian state, always deploying the experience of his considerable exposure, international reach, academic prowess and sense of justice to conscientise the society.

“When God blesses you with great intellection and erudition, as He has done in the case of Bishop Kukah, the Almighty also gives you the special assignment of serving as a key factor in the effort to guide your country to greatness.

“It is therefore not surprising that beyond serving in God’s Vineyard to win souls and make disciples, Bishop Kukah has been working fervently to see the nation reclaim its soul, reform its politics and make it work better for the generality of our population.

“I wish Bishop Kukah a happy 70th birthday and pray for God to grant him longer life in good health and the strength to carry on with his crusade for a just and functional human society.”