Herbert Wigwe Was an Isale Eko Boy, Sanwo-Olu Mourns

Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State delivered a heartfelt tribute at the funeral rites ceremony for Herbert Wigwe, former Group Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings, held under the theme ‘Herbert Wigwe: Celebrating Professional Excellence’ in Lagos on Monday, March 4, 2024.

Expressing his condolences, Sanwo-Olu highlighted Wigwe’s Lagos roots, noting his birth at the prestigious Lagos Island Maternity Hospital. Describing Wigwe as an “Isale Eko boy,” the Governor affirmed Lagos’ claim to him.

Wigwe, along with his wife, son Chizi, and Abimbola Ogunbanjo, former Group Chairman of the Nigerian Exchange Group Plc, tragically lost their lives in a helicopter crash in the U.S. on February 9, 2024, en route to the Super Bowl LVIII championship in Las Vegas.

Recalling their long-standing association, Sanwo-Olu reminisced about his initial encounter with Wigwe three decades ago and acknowledged Wigwe’s support during his election campaign. He also thanked the deceased for mentoring his son at one of his offshore companies and for being a major contributor to his wife’s annual women’s conferences.

“One of my joys this evening is the fact that I now know that indeed Herbert has a Lagos story in his life. He was born at the Lagos Island maternity hospital. That speaks volumes because indeed, he’s an Isale Eko boy, and we’re going to own him and claim him as part of us.

“If we’re a city that gives citizenship, at his place of birth, he would have been given a citizenship of Lagos Island. And we will do something with that name and Lagos Island,” the Governor said.