Her Death Created Vacuum, Tinubu Mourns Kannywood Actress Saratu Gidado

President Bola Tinubu has condoled with the family, colleagues, and fans of ace Kannywood actress, Saratu Gidado, who passed away on Tuesday morning in Kano.

Tinubu described the passing of the 56-year-old movie star as saddening, not only to those mourning but also to the nation, which she honoured through her talent as a thespian.

This was contained in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity Ajuri Ngelale.

The statement read in part, “The President says beyond the vacuum her demise has created in the flourishing entertainment industry, Ms. Gidado’s humanitarian pursuits will also be sorely missed.

“The President also sends his commiserations to the Kano State Government and to all those impacted by Ms. Saratu Gidado’s passing while praying for Allah’s mercy on her soul.”