Help Tinubu Achieve Agenda, Abiodun Tasks Ministers From Ogun

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has implored the newly sworn-in ministers from the state to be good representatives of their people and leverage the experience they have gathered over the years to achieve the ‘Renewed Hope Agenda’ of President Bola Tinubu’s led-administration.

Abiodun, who spoke at a reception organised in honour of the new ministers, Mr. Wale Edun, Minister for Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy; Dr. ‘Bosun Tijani, Minister for Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy; and Dr. Iziaq Salako, Minister of State for Environment, held at the SilverBird Galleria, Zone 4, Abuja, also charged them to use their offices to support and compliment the implementation of his administration’s ‘Building Our Future Together Agenda’.