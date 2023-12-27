Headline

Help Plateau Christmas Day Attack Victims, Sowore Tells Northern Leaders

Anthony Adeniyi49 mins ago
Omoyele Sowore
Omoyele Sowore

Political activist, Yele Sowore, has urged northern leaders not to forget about the victims of the Christmas Day attack by terrorists in Plateau.

Concise News reported that over a 100 people celebrating on Christmas Day were attacked by terrorists in Plateau. Among those killed were women, men and children.

The incident came weeks after some residents of Kaduna who were celebrating Maulud were mistaken for terrorists by the military who bombed them using a drone.

Sowore, in a post on X, urged northern leaders to also remember to render help to the Plateau victims the same way they did for the Kaduna victims.

He said, “I am hoping that @elrufai, @former Kano Emir @SanusiLamidoS and all the northern lawmakers who contributed their salaries to help Kaduna bomb victims would not forget the Plateau herdsmen victims during this particular hour, the same applies to others who visited Kaduna to show ‘solidarity’.”

