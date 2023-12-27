Help is Coming, Amaechi Assures Nigeria s Amid Hardship

Acknowledging the hardship being faced in the country, the former governor of Rivers State, Rotimi Amaechi, has urged Nigerians to endure, just as he pointed out that “help will ultimately come with belief and perseverance ”

Amaechi said this in his Christmas message to Nigerians who are marking the festivities in despair.

In a terse statement, the former minister of transportation said, “The challenges are enormous. With increasing poverty and despair at this point in time, we are in dire straits, which is evident.

“However, the spirit of Christmas signals hope nevertheless; the hope that crying may linger all night, but definitely there’ll be joy at dawn,” he said.