Heavy Downpour: Avoid Areas Affected By Flood, LASEMA Warns Lagosians

Anthony Adeniyi12 hours ago
The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, on Sunday, said it has been responding to distress calls throughout the state with reports on flooding and flood damage in affected areas.

“We wish to reassure the good people of Lagos that we are on standby via our emergency lines 112/767 to respond,” LASEMA said in a statement.

The statement was signed by Permanent Secretary, Dr Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu.

It continued, “We are also urging Lagosians to avoid non-essential travel in areas that are most affected by flooding. Parents and Guardians are to keep their children and wards warm and dry to avoid secondary illnesses.

“This is an appeal to community leaders to use the public holidays to carry out some remedial clearing of blocked drainage.

“This will allow for free flow of water and reduce the impact.

“On behalf of the Agency and other First Responders, we assure Lagosians that the administration of Mr Babajide Olusola Sanwoolu is poised to assist all those dealing with flood damage. We can be reached on emergency lines and also directly on 0806 090 7333.”

