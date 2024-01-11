Health Ministry Proves Unpaid Salary of OAUTH Staff

The Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare hass aid it is fully aware of the lingering crisis at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital (OAUTH) over the issue unpaid staff salaries.

In a statement on Thursday, the ministry revealed that according to a directive of the Coordinating Minister, Muhammad Ali Pate, a Joint Action Committee has been set up and is currently investigating the matter.

The statement was signed by Patricia Deworitshe, Director (Media & Public Relations), for the Ministry.

The statement read in part, “The findings of the Committee would be released to the public within the next 10 days with clear recommendations on how to effect a fair and equitable resolution to the problem.

“We are particularly concerned about the plight of individuals affected by the unfortunate situation and we urge for patience as we are determined to judiciously unravel the matter and ensure that such a situation does not reoccur elsewhere in the future.”