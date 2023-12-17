‘He Sacrificed for Nigeria,’ Sanwo-Olu Greets Buhari at 81

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated former President Muhammadu Buhari on the occasion of his 81st birthday.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, Sanwo-Olu described Buhari as a leader, who remained consistent in character throughout his public career.

The governor said that Buhari provided honest and transparent leadership in Nigeria during his tenure as Head of State from 1983 to 1985 and civilian President for two consecutive terms.

Sanwo-Olu added that Buhari’s unblemished record in public service, especially as a Military Governor, Minister of Petroleum Services, Head of State and President, has made him a role model to many Nigerians.

He said: “On behalf of my family, the government and people of Lagos State, I congratulate former President Muhammadu Buhari on the occasion of his 81 years birthday. He has sacrificed the greater part of his life in service of our dear country as a military officer and public office holder.

“Former President Muhammadu Buhari contributed immensely to Nigeria’s unity, growth and development right from his youthful days till he bowed out of office as President on May 29, 2023, having served Nigeria passionately in different capacities as Minister of Petroleum Resources, Head of State and President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

“During his tenure as President of Nigeria from 2015 to 2023, ex-President Buhari demonstrated unparalleled leadership skills, patriotism, integrity and courage in steering the ship of Nigeria.

“Now that he is in retirement after serving the country for many years with an unblemished record, I urged the former President to not be tired of contributing to the country. We believe his contribution will remain invaluable as an elder statesman and patriotic leader.

“I hereby join family, friends, associates, leaders and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in celebrating former President Muhammadu Buhari’s 81st birthday. I wish him prosperous years of good health and wisdom in retirement.”