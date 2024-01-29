He Fights for Downtrodden, Tinubu Greets Onaiyekan on Birthday

President Bola Tinubu has sent hearty felicitations to Cardinal John Onaiyekan, the emeritus Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, as he marks his 80th birthday today, January 29.

Onaiyekan was the Archbishop of Abuja from 1994 to 2019 and also served as president of the Christian Association of Nigeria, president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria, and Bishop of Ilorin.

In a statement by his Spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, Tinubu celebrated the exceptional religious leader who has used his calling not only to preach the good gospel of Jesus Christ, but also followed his example by fighting for the downtrodden and speaking out against the ills in society, yet remains unbending in the pursuit of peace and unity in Nigeria.

“The President thanks His Eminence for his sacrifices and efforts in peace-building in Nigeria over the years, assuring him that his hope and prayers for a glorious and united Nigeria will be made manifest.

“President Tinubu wishes His Eminence more prosperous years in the Lord’s Vineyard,” the statement concldued.