Hazard Reveals Damaged Relationship With Ancelotti

Real Madrid player, Eden Hazard, has revealed the level of damage in the relationship between him and manager Carlo Ancelotti.

According to the Belgian, the Italian has frozen him out of the first team.

The 32-year-old also revealed that he and Ancelotti don’t talk to each other.

“I would like to stay. I have always said that. I hope to play and to show that I can still do it,” Hazard said, as per reports from Diario AS.

“People have doubts, that is normal, I understand. But for me, I am still here next year. You never know, but a transfer is not in my plan.

“There is respect between Ancelotti and I. But I am not going to say we talk to each other, because we don’t. But there will always be respect.

“I have to have respect for a guy like Ancelotti. For what he represents in football and for what he’s done in his career.”