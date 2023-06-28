Have Mercy On Ekweremadu, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Begs UK

Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the leading socio-cultural organization representing the Igbo people, has called upon the British government to show clemency towards the imprisoned former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu.

The plea was made by Ohanaeze during a meeting with the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Dr Richard Montgomery, held at the National Secretariat of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Enugu.

Expressing their acceptance of the trial court’s decision that sentenced Ekweremadu to over 10 years in prison for his alleged involvement in organ harvesting, along with his wife and a medical doctor, the apex Igbo body urged the British government to reconsider the severity of the punishment.

Archbishop Emmanuel Chukwuma, who spoke on behalf of the Ohanaeze, said that Ndigbo would be happy should Ekweremadu’s jail term be reduced.

He said: “There is a very important issue that we have to bring to your attention. You’re aware of the case of Nigeria’s former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, who was convicted and is in jail in your country.

“He’s from this state and we all know the circumstance he got entangled in that unfortunate incident because he wanted to save his daughter

“He is already serving a jail term. It’s unfortunate, but it has happened. I testified for him during the trial, and in fact, the judge mentioned my name two times while delivering his judgement.

“But we’re using the opportunity of your visit to ask for leniency for him so that he doesn’t spend the number of years in jail. We have accepted the judgment, but are saying if there’s anything that could be done to reduce the jail term.

“He’s from this area and if we don’t bring this thing up as Ohanaeze or from us here, concerning this important son of Igboland, it wouldn’t be nice of us. We are quite overwhelmed”.

During his address, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, appealed for the establishment of a British Visa office in the South-East region.

Iwuanyanwu pointed out that the South-East region accounts for more than 60 percent of Nigerians traveling to the United Kingdom. He emphasized the unfairness of requiring them to travel to Abuja or Lagos to obtain their visas.

Recalling the longstanding relationship between Nigeria and the British government, he further appealed for bilateral collaboration to foster economic growth and development in the South-East region.

Iwuanyanwu identified the prevailing insecurity, which has resulted in recent sit-at-home orders, as a significant challenge affecting the region’s economy. He reassured that the new leadership of Ndigbo is diligently working to address this issue.

Furthermore, Iwuanyanwu disclosed that Ohanaeze Ndigbo plans to establish a business council comprising prominent entrepreneurs. He expressed the organization’s desire to collaborate with the British High Commission to achieve mutual economic benefits.

Highlighting Ohanaeze Ndigbo’s focus on education and agriculture, he emphasized the importance of engaging the region’s youth and reducing social problems.

Prior to this, Dr Richard Montgomery, who was undertaking a tour of the South-East, expressed his intention to explore areas of mutual collaboration with the British government during the visit. He commended the efforts of the Igbo people in contributing to the development of Nigeria and reiterated the British government’s commitment to promoting peace in the country.