Hausa Won’t Vote For You, Join Obi – Adebanjo Tells Tinubu

Pa Ayo Adebanjo, the leader of the pan Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, has urged the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, that the Hausa tribe in the north will not vote for him.

Adebanjo urged the former governor of Lagos State to withdraw from the 2023 presidential election and pitch his tent with his Labour Party counterpart, Peter Obi.

The Afenifere leader said this when he graced the campaign rally of Obi in Ogun State on Saturday.

“We are behind Obi. Leaders of the progressive movement are behind Peter Obi.

“Those fraudsters parading themselves as Yoruba do not love the country. Yorubas do not take things that belong to other tribes. A Yoruba has been President before.

“Atiku (Abubakar) is taking you for a fool, a Fulani man is about leaving.

“Please tell Tinubu that Hausas will not vote for him, tell him to come back and support Obi and Datti because they will defeat him and when they defeat him, he won’t be able to come back home,” Adebanjo said