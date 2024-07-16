Hausa Organisation Advises Kinsmen Against Joining Fulani-Organised Protests

A Hausa socio-cultural group under the umbrella of Hausawa Tsantsa Development Association (HTDA) has raised an alarm alleging that some Fulani people are plotting to instigate protests against President Bola Tinubu’s government.

The group, which made the allegation in a statement dated July 9 and signed by Kalthoom Alumbe Jitami, warned all Hausa youths across Nigeria against participating in the alleged planned protests, asking Hausa youths to be wary and vigilant of the plots.

The statement read, “By this call the youths are enjoined to shun every entreaties at them to join in the protest.

“This is so because the motive is self because the Fulanis are not the ones in control of power at the presidency now.

“It was this same tactic they employed to ruin the then government of Dr. Goodluck Jonathan and to bring Buhari to power.

“Over 7 million of Hausawa were killed within the 8 years rule of Buhari. They forbid protests against Buhari’s when Nigerians genuinely called for it, citing Islam that it was unIslamic to protest against the government or its leaders!

“Has the same Islam now permitted protests against the government? This we must not forget!

“The Hausawa Tsantsa is hereby dissociating itself from this protest in all its ramifications.

“That they want to use hunger in the land and LGBTQ as a basis for the protest is hypocritical because it was the unabetting attacks on farms and farmers that caused food shortages.

“We have nothing to do with it whatsoever and we are calling on all native nationalities of Nigeria to similarly dissociate themselves from these evil plans against our dear native land.

“We once again pledge our loyalty to the federal government of Bola Ahmed Tinubu and pray for God’s guidance and protection over him, his family and the government of Nigeria.

“We equally pray for the Chief of Defense Staff and teams of his military for more wins on their side as they tackle terrorism, banditry and all manner of felony against the Nigerian state. We pray for the peace and well-being of Nigerians.”

SaharaReporters recently reported that a former federal lawmaker and human rights activist, Senator Shehu Sani, had alleged that there were plans by northern political forces to use former President Muhammadu Buhari to undermine the government of President Tinubu.

During an interview with Arise News TV, Sani alleged that there are indications of a political realignment underway in the North, aimed at mobilising support against President Tinubu’s government.

He claimed that certain political forces are seeking to exploit President Buhari’s influence as a rallying point to galvanise opposition and potentially destabilize the current administration

Sani said, “It is a tradition, a culture, a norm or a ritual that each time you have a Sallah celebration, prominent people do visit the former President of this country, but I must clear the air by making a point.

“First of all, there is evidence of rallying of forces, regrouping of political forces from the North trying to use former President Buhari as a rally point in order to evict the government of Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu.”

