Hate Against Igbo Is Real – Ex-BBNaija Star, Pere

A former Big Brother Naija reality TV show star, Pere Egbi, has said there is hate for the Igbo tribe in Nigeria.

According to Pere, the hate expresses itself in politics, just as he cited that some are of the notion that an Igbo man can never rule Nigeria.

He tweeted, “The hate against the Igbos in Nigeria is real. I AM NOT even Igbo or Yoruba or Hausa and I feel for them.

“Someone who is in politics once told me that ‘an Igbo person can never rule Nigeria’. If say Jesus no hold my right hand that day, I for slap am.

“Online I see lots of hate toward the Igbo tribe. This is coming from people within the political space. We have a serious problem in Nigeria and we need to be honest about it and face it head on. This is unfair.”