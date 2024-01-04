Harrysong Appointed Aide to Governor Oborevwori

Nigerian music sensation, Harrison Tare Okiri, widely known as Harrysong, has assumed a new role as the Executive Assistant on Entertainment to the Governor of Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwori. The announcement came via the ‘Reggae Blues’ crooner’s Instagram page, where he shared a copy of his appointment letter, indicating that the position became effective from December 22, 2023.

In a show of gratitude towards Governor Oborevwori, Harrysong expressed his appreciation for the trust bestowed upon him by the governor in this significant capacity. He pledged to utilize his office effectively and extend his talents for the benefit of both the governor and the people of Delta State.

In a social media post, Harrysong shared his excitement about the appointment, declaring, “Now, address me as Hon. Superstar Harrysong. Thank you so much my Governor for entrusting me with this office to work.” The singer went on to assure the citizens of Delta State that he is poised to bring his creative prowess to the role.

Amid the announcement of his appointment, Harrysong also seized the opportunity to inform his followers about an upcoming event titled ‘Kingmaker’ scheduled for March 30th, signifying his continued dedication to his craft.