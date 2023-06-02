Sports

Harry Kane Speaks On Pochettino Chelsea Move

Anthony Adeniyi7 hours ago
17
harry kane

Following the confirmation of Mauricio Pochettino as the new manager of Chelsea, Tottenham striker Harry Kane extended his well wishes to his former coach.

Pochettino, who played a pivotal role in Kane’s development, recently signed a two-year deal with the option for an additional year.

During an event in New York, Kane, speaking to Reuters, expressed his support for Pochettino’s new venture, stating, “Everyone has their career, everyone has their future. So all I can say is I wish him all the best.”

However, with a playful tone, Kane added, “I hope he does well – just obviously not as well as us!”

