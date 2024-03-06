Harry Kane Inspires Bayern Munich to Champions League Quarter-finals

Harry Kane propelled Bayern Munich into the quarter-finals of the Champions League with a commanding display, leading the German side to a resounding 3-0 victory against Lazio at the Allianz Arena, overturning a first-leg deficit.

Trailing 1-0 from the initial encounter in Rome, Bayern faced a tough challenge but Kane’s heroics turned the tide. His 50th goal in European competition came as he headed home from close range, igniting Bayern’s resurgence.

Thomas Muller added to the momentum just before halftime, doubling Bayern’s lead with a well-timed header following Matthijs de Ligt’s dangerous volley.

Despite Lazio’s efforts, including a missed opportunity by Ciro Immobile, who failed to convert a header from close range, Bayern remained dominant.

The Bavarians sealed their progression to the last eight after 66 minutes when Leroy Sane’s shot was parried into Kane’s path. The Englishman showcased his sharpness, adjusting swiftly to net his second goal of the night and his 33rd in as many appearances for Bayern.

Bayern Munich’s victory not only secures their spot in the quarter-finals but also reaffirms their status as formidable contenders in the Champions League, a tournament they have lifted six times in their illustrious history.