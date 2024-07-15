Harry Kane Five Others Share Euro 2024 Golden Boot

Harry Kane became one of six players to share the Euro 2024 Golden Boot, despite failing to find the net in Sunday’s final.

Kane has come under fire for a series of underwhelming performances at the Euros this summer and was replaced by Ollie Watkins after just an hour in England’s 2-1 defeat to Spain in the final on Sunday.

But even in poor form, Kane was able to contribute three vital goals to England’s cause. The Bayern Munich striker netted in a 1-1 group stage draw with Denmark and scored a vital extra-time winner against Slovakia in the round of 16, before converting a penalty in Wednesday’s 2-1 comeback win over the Netherlands in the semi-final.

That was enough to see Kane sit level atop the scoring charts alongside Spain’s Dani Olmo, Georgia’s Georges Mikautadze, Ivan Schranz of Slovakia, Bayern Munich teammate Jamal Musiala of Germany, and Liverpool’s Dutch forward Cody Gakpo.

Assists have been used as the tie-breaker in the Golden Boot race at previous European Championships. Under these parameters, Olmo would have taken the crown after notching two assists alongside his three goals.

However, Uefa announced (via BBC Sport) that this year’s award would be decided solely on goals scored, meaning five players share the honour.

Spain and Man City midfielder Rodri was named Player of the Tournament, while fellow Spaniard and Barcelona wonderkid won Young Player of the Tournament.