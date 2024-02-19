Hardship: Simon Ekpa Warns Against Protest in South-East, South-South

The self-styled Prime Minister of the Biafra Republic Government in Exile, Simon Ekpa, has said no protest against economic hardship will be tolerated in the South-East and South-South.

Ekpa said this amid alleged plans by organised labour to protest the hardship brought about by the economic policies of President Bola Tinubu.

He, however, revealed that the only condition to allow such protest in the regions mentioned would be if a referendum is granted by the Federal Government which he expects to lead to the restoration of the defunct Biafra Republic.

He shared on X, “Hardship: No protest in Southeast, South-south until Biafra Referendum- BRGIE

“As food prices soared to an all-time high, organized labour vowed to protest nationwide.

“However, BRGIE said there would not be a protest in the southeast and parts of South-South except if the Nigerian government grants Biafra Liberation.

“According to the National Bureau of Statistics, Nigeria’s inflation increased to 29.90 per cent in January 2024, propelled by rising food prices.”