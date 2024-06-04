Hardship: Okupe Calls for Price Control Regime

Former presidential adviser, Doyin Okupe, has called for a price control regime to enable the reform policies of government have time to yield results.

According to him, the price control regime should cover transportation, housing and staple food, amongst others.

He, however, warned of the negative impact of such a policy, dying it may lead to market distortions and pave way for emergence of black markets.

Okupe shared on X, “Let me congratulate the Nigerian people, the NLC & TUC, and the federal govt for such a rapid end to the Nationwide Strike which could have bee devastating if lasted longer. However a minimum wage above N60k is no doubt a far cry to a living wage, but it’s a starting point.

“We need 2 go further. I suggest we consider the Introduction of a PRICE CONTROL REGIME temporarily, say for about 2yrs, to cover transportation, housing, staple foods etc, to give current reform policies of govt time to bring about more sustainable economic & fiscal benefits to the poor.

“Price control ‘ll reduce financial burden on low income households. It will encourage affordable living. But on the negative side, it may create market distortions & pave way for emergence of black markets. But for a short period the negative effects can be curtailed & give relief to the poor.”