Hardship: Looting Of Abuja Warehouse Is Message to Tinubu – Adegboruwa

Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, has commented on the recent looting of a government warehouse in Abuja, attributing it to the profound hardship experienced by a significant portion of the Nigerian population.

During an appearance on Channels Television’s breakfast show, The Morning Brief, Adegboruwa asserted that the looting of food items by Abuja residents served as a stark message to President Bola Tinubu regarding the prevailing economic challenges under his administration’s policies.

The human rights lawyer emphasized the urgent need for President Tinubu and his economic team to critically review existing economic strategies to alleviate the suffering of the majority of Nigerians. Adegboruwa underscored the imperative for policy reforms aimed at enhancing the socio-economic well-being and survival of the populace.

He said, “Across all states in Nigeria presently there is a crisis of survival from the part of the people. So, it is not just this particular occurrence, a truck bearing foodstuff was randomly attacked and looted. I do not support this in any way at all because we must have an environment where we can secure lives and property.

“But it is a reflection of the fact that the economic policies of the present administration are not helping the people of the country and of course, these occurrences showcase the frustration that people are going through.”

“You know what they say that we pray that we don’t get to a position where the poor will rise up to be eating the rich. I think there is a message to the president and members of his economic team that there is a need to rejig the system in such a way that will allow for the survival of the majority of our people.”

Recall that the president removed the petrol subsidy immediately he assumed the office off Number One Citize in May.

Speaking on this, Adegboruwa said, “Effect of the fuel subsidy removal has imposed hardship on the people in terms of moving from one end to the other. And of course, factories are closing down, there is high unemployment, cost of living is very high whilst the earning capacity remains the same or even lower.”