Hardship: Fuji Musician KWAM 1 Cancels 67th Birthday Celebration

Fuji music icon Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, famously known as KWAM 1 or K1 De Ultimate, has opted to cancel his anticipated 67th birthday celebration in light of the country’s current challenges.

In a press statement issued on Thursday, the renowned musician, a staunch supporter of President Bola Tinubu, expressed his decision for his followers to redirect their support towards charitable causes rather than commemorating his birthday.

His statement reads: “To the glory of God Almighty, I shall be turning 67 years on this planet earth on 3rd of March 2024.

“A joyous day for me, that many of my friends and associates across the globe usually join with me and my family to celebrate.

“My fans, both home and abroad, always make the best out of that day in history.

“Now that the day is near and inside of me, there is nothing much happening in our country Nigeria to warrant me celebrating at this point in time.

“Many people are praying for survival at this point; to feed well is a big issue for many and, as someone that benefits from many of these people crying and lamenting, I share in their pains and see no reason I should be celebrating.

“Yes, I agree what our country is passing through now is not permanent and government is trying in every possible way to get things fixed and I believe God Almighty shall open ways and better direction for the leadership of our dear country.

“I, hereby, implore and request all my loved ones, instead of coming to celebrate, eat and drink at this time, please choose this my coming birthday celebration to help someone nearer to you.

“Try to, at least, secure a better living at this critical period of our nation’s travails to share however small the gift to people.

“God Almighty shall replenish your pockets in multiple fold as you choose to get along with me on this.

“I thank you immensely and I shall live to appreciate you all so very much till my last day on this planet earth.”