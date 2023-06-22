Hardship; Don’t Lose Hope, Kumuyi Urges Nigerians

The General Superintendent of Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Dr William Kumuyi, has advised Nigerians not to lose hope in the face of current economic hardship.

Kumuyi also urged leaders in the country to provide selfless service to the people.

The clergyman gave the advice at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa in Rivers State on Wednesday night.

This was after he arrived in the city for a Global Crusade theme ‘Supernatural Freedom’ where he was received by the Rivers State Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria, Most Reverend Dokiboeriya Kaladolubo, the South-South Overseer of the Church, and other religious leaders.

He said, “Our leaders should fulfil the purpose why God has appointed them to serve. So they should be a blessing to the nation

“Not of themselves, but what they can do, what they should do, and what they must do to allow freedom to reign in the country, in every life, in every section of the society.”

Kumuyi also called on Nigerians to always put their trust in God in the face of challenges being experienced

The clergyman noted that despite the challenges faced in the country, there is always a solution from God for such.

“The challenges are there. And we know that our God is alive. So we need to have faith in the Lord. When there is hope, we know there is a future.

“My counsel to everyone is that we look up to God and we do not lose hope. We know that whatever challenges there are, God has the solution.

“And when we link up to God we are going to have the solution expect and we will even go beyond what we are expecting, ” he added.

On the expectations during the crusade, Kumuyi said, “The purpose we have come is to be a blessing to the state (Rivers).

“That means to individuals, families, and everyone. And from here take the message of love, the message of life of the supernatural power of God to the rest of the world.”