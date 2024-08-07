Happy to Work With Flick Again – Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski has expressed delight on the first weeks under Hansi Flick as the new coach at FC Barcelona.

Lewandowski and Flick worked together during their days at Bayern Munich where they won multiple trophies.

While Lewandowski moved from Bayern to Barcelona, Flick decided to coach the German national team.

Both men are now working together again at Barcelona and will be hoping to replicate the same success recorded at Bayern.

Lewandowski said, “I am very happy and satisfied to be working with Hansi again. I believe that we will have a great season and end up holding a trophy in our hands.”

The Polish striker said Flick’s playing style is a perfect match for #Barca:

“We should not stop attacking after a 1-0 lead, but continue to offer a spectacle. Because that is the DNA this club stands for. And Hansi fits this DNA very well with his offensive approach,” he said.