Hand Me Presidency Before I Speak On South-East Insecurity – Ezekwesili

Former minister of education, Oby Ezekwesili, has said the presidency has to be handed over to her before anyone can challenge her about the insecurity in the South-East.

Ezekwesili said this amid calls from social media about her silence concerning the sit-at-home enforced by unknown gunmen in the South-East, which has caused economic hardship and violence.

According to her critics, Ezekwesili keeps mum when violence and irregularities occur in her South-East region but finds her voice when the same occurs in other regions.

In response, she tweeted, “It appears they have once again conferred on me the Constitutional Duties of the @NGRPresident, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

“They do so without handing the office to me so I can urgently, decisively and effectively tackle the degenerate state of insecurity in the South East and other parts of the country and permanently put them to shame for their abysmal failure.

“Such duplicity is the typical Modus Operandi of the @OfficialAPCNg @NigeriaGov folks and their Fan Club who never take responsibility for anything but suffer from an obsession to ‘grab power just for the sake of power.’

“When you are ready to hand over formally to me as your Commander-in-Chief of the Nigeria Armed Forces, let me know. Until then, enjoy calling my name in vain.”