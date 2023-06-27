Hameed Ali Hands Over To New Customs Boss Adewale Adeniyi

Nigeria’s Vice President, Kashim Shettima, on Monday 26th June, 2023 decorates the Acting Comptroller General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi as the former CG, Col. Hameed Ali (Rtd.), CFR, officially bowed out of the Service.

Adewale Adeniyi who was in Nigeria Customs Headquarters shortly after his decoration at the State House was accompanied by the former CG Col. Hammed Ali where the two customs bosses perform an official handing-over ceremony.

In a remark, before the Ag. CG left the State House, the Nigeria Vice President noted that President Bola Tinubu is a morale booster for the Nigeria Customs Service.

“I wish you well on behalf of the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces,” Shettima said.

In response, the new Ag. CG, Adewale Adeniyi, expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for appointing him and assured all Nigerians of a more effective and innovation-driven Customs Service.

While addressing officers and men of the service at the Nigeria Customs Headquarters, the Acting Customs boss noted that in the last 8 years, the Nigeria Customs Service has gone through a period of transformation.

“In some areas, we recorded progress – we made remarkable progress in E-Customs, we made a lot of breakthroughs in capacity building but the Customs Service can still live to its full potential when we bring in more innovation to drive Customs operations. These are the kind of things we are looking at in the years ahead,” he added.

“We will introduce new ideas that will boost the economy of the Country and double our efforts in suppressing the menace of smuggling through consulting stakeholders to sustain the giant stride of Nigeria Customs Service under Col. Hameed Ali (Rtd.) CFR.”

“This administration is committed to adopting the bottom of approach where the needs of our dear Nation take precedence over every other thing. We will prioritize efficiency in our service delivery as a bedrock of Trade Facilitation and Revenue Generation.” the new Ag. CG added.

In his farewell speech, the outgoing CG, Col. Hameed Ali (Rtd.) commended the Officers and Men of the Nigeria Customs Service for their solid teamwork during his tenure in office.

He, pleaded with them to render maximum support to the incoming Ag. CG and urged the new Customs boss not to relent in taking the Service to an enviable pinnacle.

Recalled that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has on Monday 19 June, 2023 appoints Ag. CGC Adewale alongside the service Chiefs and Inspector General of Police.