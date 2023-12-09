Hajj: Kebbi Gov to Recognise Pilgrims Welfare Agency

Kebbi State Governor Masiri Idris has pledged thorough preparation for the 2024 Hajj in Kebbi State, vowing to reorganize the Pilgrims Welfare Agency for improved performance.

Responding to the 2023 Hajj Committee’s recommendations for a comprehensive review, he assured that the upcoming Hajj would surpass previous exercises in organizational structure and comfort.

The governor emphasized addressing administrative issues and appointing trustworthy individuals to serve pilgrims. Pilgrims pay for services, and the government will ensure justice for

Kebbi’s pilgrims, he affirmed. General Muhammad Magoro, presenting the 2023 Hajj report, suggested restructuring the Pilgrims Agency, early appointment of Board Members, timely engagement of air carriers, and a review of Local Government Hajj Guards’ appointments to prevent misconduct. He reported no missing pilgrims or luggage, thanked the governor, and highlighted the allocation of 4,897 seats for Kebbi pilgrims in the successful 2023 Hajj.