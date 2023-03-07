Hajj Institute Graduates First Set Of Students Tomorrow

Hajj Institute of Nigeria (HIN) will tomorrow graduate the Executive Course One set of students with presentation of professional Certificate programme to the participants.

The event which kicks off at 11:00am at Hajj House with a paper presentation titled: ”Corporate Governance” by Dr. Bashir Bugaje.

The Emir of Jiwa, HRH. Dr. Idris Musa in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) is expected as the special Guest of Honour at the occasion.

During the period, the students made up of the Executive Management and members of the board of the Commission went through academic, field and on-line courses, pursuant to their graduation.

The Institute, midwifed by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), was established to train Hajj and Umrah administrators and Managers as well as provide an avenue for skills acquisition and entrepreneurship development of youths and be a reference point globally for Hajj and Umrah development.