Hajj 2024: Lagos to Airlift 2,000 Intending Pilgrims

The Lagos State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board has sought the cooperation of the Port Health Service (PHS) Lagos State office, in the area of vaccination and prompt issuance of the yellow card for the intending pilgrims that would be performing the Y2024 Hajj and Umrah exercises in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through the State.

The Board Secretary, Mr. Saheed Onipede made the plea when he led some senior officers of the Board on a courtesy visit to the Director, Port Health Service (PHS), Dr. Omede Ogu, in his office at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, on Tuesday.

Onipede, who used the medium to appreciate Dr. Omede and his officials for the quality service rendered to the State during the last Hajj operation, said that the Board embarked on the visit to the agency to plan and ensure that necessary strategies are put in place for a seamless vaccination exercise and issuance of the yellow card, which is a compulsory document every intending pilgrim must possess.

While noting that there is still room for improvement, he assured his host that the State Government would fully cooperate with the Federal Government’s Agency to ensure that all its intending pilgrims are adequately vaccinated against infectious diseases such as meningitis, yellow fever and oral polio to satisfy the requirements for international travels.

Onipede disclosed that about two thousand intending pilgrims who had fully paid the ₦4,899,000.00 Hajj fare shall be performing the spiritual exercise through the State this year.

Responding, Dr. Ogu thanked the Board Secretary and his team for the visit. He added that since his assumption of office, the Board Secretary had shown great commitment and dedication to the statutory responsibility of the Board.

The Director stressed further that his office, which is an agency under the Federal Ministry of Health, is ready as usual, to collaborate and cooperate with the State Government in the provision of qualitative medical service delivery to the intending pilgrims.

While emphasising that its National Headquarters has designed a new template for the filling and recording of the information of Y2024 intending pilgrims, he urged the Board Secretary to follow the template and immediately furnish his office with the required information about the intending pilgrims so that his agency can commence work early.

Dr. Ogu also used the opportunity to take his guests around the new laboratories at its Ikeja office, saying the facility has all it takes to carry out every medical screening and deliver results in ample time.

The Board Secretary was accompanied on the visit by Miss Adejoke Raheem, Director, Admin. & Human Resource; Mr. Shamisdeen Akanni, Director Operations and Mr. Taofeek Lawal, Director, Public Affairs.

Others on his entourage are Mr. Kamar Zubair (Muasaza), Mrs. Ajarat Alaka, Mr. Musa Lawal and Mr. Ganiyu Fashola.

– LASG