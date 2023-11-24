Hajj 2024: Lagos Muslim Board’s Scribe Meets Stakeholders

The Secretary, Lagos State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Mr. Saheed Onipede has sought the support and cooperation of the State’s Hajj and Umrah stakeholders for urgent remittance of the initial Hajj deposit of N4.5m for the 2024 exercise into the Board’s account.

Onipede made the plea while addressing a meeting between the management and stakeholders held at the Board’s Conference Room, Old Secretariat, Ikeja, Lagos, on Wednesday.

Speaking on the December 2023 deadline given by the Saudi Arabian authority and National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) for payment of the N4.5m initial deposit by every intending pilgrim, Onipede stated that all hands must be on deck to ensure that the State’s intending pilgrims make the payment to participate in the holy pilgrimage exercise and utilise the 3,517 slots allocated to the state by NAHCON.

While noting that all indications are pointing to the fact that the Saudi Authority are very serious about the deadline to enable them to plan effectively and efficiently for the guests of Allah, he urged the stakeholders not to leave any stone unturned in ensuring that intending pilgrims pay the Hajj fare promptly.

Onipede commended their unwavering commitment to the successes recorded with previous operations by the Board, saying “I must appreciate you all for the steadfastness and commitments you placed on the previous operations. These commitments have greatly impacted the successes the State Government has recorded with every operation”.

He, therefore, enjoined them to also be part of the public enlightenment and sensitisation drives already embarked upon by the Board through regular announcements in the print, electronic and social media as well as visitation to Jummah Mosques across the State for marketing and attracting more patronages to the Board from the adherents residing within and outside the State.

Responding, the stakeholders expressed their unflinching support and preparedness to work assiduously towards the success of the 2024 Hajj exercise.

Speaking on behalf of the Chairman, Imam Rabiu Olowo and other members, the Secretary, Alhaji Dan-Azzez Lookman promised that the stakeholders would intensify efforts at encouraging the intending pilgrims who patronised the Board through them to do the needful as soon as possible.

While affirming that the astronomical increment in the Hajj fare, the rising dollar to naira exchange rate and the present economic situation of the country are the main issues preventing the intending pilgrims and other sponsors from effecting the payment as expected, he said that the stakeholders would go back to their clients and encourage them to start making payments immediately.

Stakeholders at the meeting include Alhaji Abolore Gafar (Vice Chairman): Alhaji Imam AbdulAzeez Nurain (Elder); Alhaji Muniru Ajibade (Assistant Secretary); Alhaji Lawal Origbaajo (member) and Alhaji Hassan Kansara (member) among others.

LASG