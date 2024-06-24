Hajj 2024: First Batch of Pilgrims Arrive in Lagos

The Lagos State Government has announced the arrival of no fewer than 188 pilgrims who participated in the just concluded 2024 Hajj exercise in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The pilgrims, comprising the elderly, those with health issues and the ‘Lagos Internationals’, i.e. pilgrims from the USA and Europe, amongst others, were on board a Flynas flight XY 9002 which departed the King AbdulAzeez International Airport, Jeddah at 1.52 pm Saudi Arabian time, touched down at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos, at 6.00 pm Nigerian time.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the state government.

According to the statement, “The Amir-ul-Hajj and Commissioner for Home Affairs, Hon. Olanrewaju Ibrahim Layode, assured the remaining pilgrims that they would be airlifted in accordance with the schedule of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON). He added that another batch of 320 pilgrims would be airlifted on Monday, June 24, 2024 hence, there shouldn’t be any anxiety from anybody.

“Recall that Lagos State airlifted a total of 1,869 pilgrims for the holy pilgrimage exercise. Thus, with the arrival of the 188 in the first/special batch, the number of Lagos pilgrims yet to be airlifted is now 1,681.”