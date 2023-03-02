Hajj 2023: NAHCON Begins Screening Of Airlines

As we sprint towards the 2023 Hajj, the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) will tomorrow begin the screening of Airlines that would airlift the Nigerian pilgrims to the Holy Land later in May.

The 36-Member Committee, which is headed by the Alh. Abdullahi Magaji Hardawa, the Commissioner in charge of Operations, was inaugurated by the Chairman/ CEO, Alh. Zikrullah Kunle Hassan, on Wednesday at the Conference Hall of the Hajj House, Abuja.

He admonished them to be diligent, fair and transparent in the discharge of their assignment, so that pilgrims can be able to achieve Hajj Mabrur.

Ten Airlines and Three Cargo Operators applied for the airlift and air freight of pilgrims’ luggage for the 2023 Hajj.

The Committee has as its terms of reference:

I. Screen the prospective Carriers that applied for License for the airlift of pilgrims and those of excess luggage in respect of the 2023 Hajj.

II. Determine the suitability and capability of the applicant in in line with the extant Nigerian Civil Aviation regulations and ICAO standards.

III. Allocate passengers to the Carriers based on their assessed capabilities in line with paragraph II above.

IV. Establish criteria, score or grade for suitability and for the recommendation of an applicant.

V. Recommend appropriate pilgrim airfare and excess luggage rate for the specified departure zones.

VI. Make any other recommendation, necessary for the efficient conduct of 2023 Hajj airlift.

VII. Submit a comprehensive report at the completion of the exercise for consideration of the Exco of the Commission.

The Committee has a one-week period to submit its reports and recommendation.

The Airlines that applied includes: Aero Contractors, Air peace, Arik Air L.t.d, Azman Air Services, Flynas (a Saudi designated carrier), K-impex Airline L.t.d, Max Air L.t.d, Skypower Express Airways, Value Jet, United Nigeria Airline Company Limited.