Hajj 2023: Lagos Sets New Date For Intending Pilgrims’ Airlifting

The eagerly anticipated airlifting of Lagos State intending pilgrims to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the 2023 holy pilgrimage exercise has undergone a rescheduling process, now set to take place on June 14th and 15th. This announcement was made by Prince Anofiu Olanrewaju Elegushi, the former Commissioner for Home Affairs, during an address to the yet-to-be-airlifted pilgrims at the prestigious Shamsi Adisa Thomas (SAT) Mosque in GRA, Ikeja, Lagos, on a serene Sunday evening.

Initially, Flynas Airline had designated the period from Sunday, June 4th to Saturday, June 17th for the commencement of the airlifting exercise. However, Elegushi revealed that due to unforeseen circumstances faced by some states originally scheduled for airlifting between June 1st and 3rd, Lagos State had the opportunity to initiate its airlifting process earlier than planned. Seizing the chance, Lagos State took its turn on Thursday, June 1st, when approached by the airline to transport the state’s intending pilgrims.

Elegushi proudly shared that as a proactive state, Lagos has successfully airlifted 3,110 out of the allocated 3,644 intending pilgrims to Saudi Arabia since the commencement of the exercise. This remarkable achievement positions Lagos as the first among the 36 states in Nigeria, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), to accomplish such a feat.

Addressing the remaining pilgrims, Elegushi reassured them that they would be airlifted according to the rescheduled dates. He encouraged them not to be disheartened, emphasizing that they should perceive the situation as the divine will of Almighty Allah. Elegushi urged the pilgrims to return to their homes, relish the warmth of their families, and await further announcements in due course. In a humble gesture, he extended an unreserved apology on behalf of the State for any inconvenience caused by the rescheduling.

Present alongside Elegushi at the briefing were notable individuals including Alhaji Ahmad Abdullahi Jebe, the former Special Adviser to the Governor on Islamic Matters, Hon. Lolade Shonibare, a Board member, and Mr. Saheed Onipede, the Board Secretary, among others. Their presence highlighted the significance attached to the smooth operation of the holy pilgrimage exercise.

The rescheduling of the airlifting exercise for Lagos State intending pilgrims serves as a testament to the effective planning and proactive measures employed by the state. Despite the minor adjustments, the commitment to ensuring a successful pilgrimage experience remains unwavering, reflecting the dedication of the Lagos State government in facilitating religious obligations.