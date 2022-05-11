Haaland Will Be A Beast At City, Says Klopp

Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp, has hailed the signing of Erling Haaland by Manchester City, saying he will be a real beast at the club.

He also said the Norwegian will realise that he can score a lot of goals because of the way City plays.

This was after City activated the release clause of the Norwegian at Borussia Dortmund.

“Good player. City wasn’t ever and will never be a team that wins games because of one player. They have a specific way to play and I think Erling will realise all of a sudden that he can score a lot of goals on the second post. He will love that.

“There will be other situations where he’s a real beast. He’s been injured a couple of times at Dortmund but he’s a real beast.

“Unfortunately, a really good signing,” Klopp told Sky Sports.