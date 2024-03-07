Sports

Haaland Takes Swipe At Alexander-Arnold Over Man City Spending Jibe

Anthony Adeniyi3 hours ago
41
Haaland
Haaland

Manchester City striker Erling Braut Haaland has entered into a verbal exchange with Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold, igniting tensions in anticipation of their upcoming Premier League encounter this Sunday.

The spat originated from comments made by Alexander-Arnold, who suggested that Liverpool’s trophy achievements held greater significance due to the club’s financial prudence in contrast to City’s heavy spending.

In an interview with FourFourTwo, Alexander-Arnold highlighted the perceived differences in how both clubs assembled their squads, implying a deeper emotional attachment for Liverpool supporters.

Haaland swiftly rebutted Alexander-Arnold’s assertion, emphasizing his own experiences and accomplishments. The Norwegian striker, who has only been with Manchester City for a year, pointed to his contribution to winning the treble, dismissing any insinuation that he lacked understanding of the significance of such achievements.

Haaland said (via Sky Sports): “If he wants to say that, okay. I have been here one year, and I’ve won the treble, and it was quite a nice feeling. I don’t think he knows exactly this feeling.

Liverpool can talk as much as they want, or Trent Alexander-Arnold can talk as much as he wants. I don’t know why he does that, but I don’t mind.”

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi3 hours ago
41

Related Articles

Tinubu

Tinubu Approves Reconstitution of NELMCO Board

3 hours ago
Lookman

Atalanta Manager Acknowledges Lookman’s Progress

10 hours ago
Jude Bellingham

Bellingham Denounces Suspension as Unjust

10 hours ago
Kane

Harry Kane Inspires Bayern Munich to Champions League Quarter-finals

1 day ago