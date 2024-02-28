Haaland Scores Five as Man City Beat Luton in FA Cup

Manchester City delivered a commanding performance at Kenilworth Road, securing a spot in the FA Cup quarter-finals with a resounding 6-2 victory over Luton Town, thanks to Erling Haaland’s extraordinary five-goal display.

Haaland, the prolific 23-year-old Norwegian, showcased his formidable form, notching his eighth City hat-trick before halftime. Kevin De Bruyne played a pivotal role, assisting in each of Haaland’s first four goals. The marauding forward continued his relentless assault after the break, netting twice more to quash any hopes of a Luton Town revival.

Mateo Kovacic also contributed to City’s goal tally, further highlighting the team’s attacking prowess.

The holders, Manchester City, demonstrated their dominance with a performance that extends their unbeaten streak to 18 games in all competitions. The synergy between Haaland and De Bruyne, coupled with the overall team effort, propelled City into the next stage of the FA Cup.

Haaland’s goal-scoring prowess was on full display, reaffirming his status as one of the most formidable strikers in the world. The partnership with De Bruyne proved particularly lethal, as they dismantled Luton’s defense with precision and efficiency.