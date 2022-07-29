Haaland Scary In Front Of Goal – Foden

Manchester City player, Phil Foden, has described Erling Haaland as scary in front of goal.

Haaland joined City in the summer transfer window after a successful period at Borussia Dortmund.

The 22-year-old joined City on a five-year contract pegged at £51 million.

“In front of goal he’s scary. He’s coming to a completely different league (with) much faster football, so it might take him a little (time) to get used to.

“But I’m sure when he’s in his flow he is going to be unstoppable.

“He is very similar to Aguero. Haaland’s got all types of finishes as well. If we can get him the ball in the right areas he’s going to be really important for us this year,” Foden told Sky Sports.