Haaland Is Best Striker – Balotelli

Mario Balotelli, the former Manchester City and Inter Milan attacker, has declared Erling Haaland as the top striker in the world. Balotelli praised Haaland as extraordinary and acknowledged the Norwegian’s impressive goal-scoring record. He also lauded Victor Osimhen of Napoli, stating that the Nigerian striker reminds him of his own playing style during his prime.

In an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport, Balotelli expressed his admiration for Haaland’s abilities, emphasizing that while statistics support the claim of him being the best striker globally, personal preference plays a role in such assessments.

Balotelli went on to highlight the uniqueness of Victor Osimhen, commending the Nigerian’s versatility on the pitch. He drew comparisons between Osimhen and his own playing style during his peak years, recognizing the similarities while acknowledging that Osimhen has his own distinct qualities.

Haaland recently played a pivotal role in Manchester City’s triumph in the Premier League this season, setting a new record with an exceptional tally of 36 goals in the English top-flight league. Osimhen, on the other hand, played a significant part in Napoli’s Serie A success, netting an impressive 25 goals in the Italian top-flight league.

Balotelli’s words serve as high praise for both Haaland and Osimhen, recognizing their exceptional performances and impact on their respective teams. The acknowledgment from a fellow professional player adds to the growing reputation of these two young talents in the football world.